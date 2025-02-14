Sundeep Kishan Opens Up About Working With Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason In His Directorial Debut: He Has To Do Justice To...

Thalapathy Vijay is likely to quit acting world after his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. However, his legacy would be kept alive by his son Jason Sanjay, but not in the acting world. Vijay's son will be making his debut in the film industry as a director and he has already started with the preparations. The untitled movie is being headed by Sundeep Kishan. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about his experience working with Jason.

Sundeep Kishan shares his experience working with Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sundeep opened up about his next project and shared that Vijay's son has a big responsibility on his shoulders. He added that he not only has to do justice to his father's legacy but also win the hearts of actor's fans across the globe. "I was really impressed with his film language and the effort he’s putting into his directorial debut. He also has this massive responsibility of doing justice to his father’s legacy, and to satisfy Vijay sir’s huge fan following," Sundeep continued.

(A file photo of Sundeep Kishan | Image: Instagram)

The Coolie actor further stated that he trusts Jason and is excited to witness what they create together. Spilling the beans about the project, he shared that the film had "great" songs from Thaman.

What do we know about Jason Sanjay's directorial debut project?

The film is being produced under one of the popular banners of LYCA and Masaka in Telugu. Further details about the film are awaited but it has been reported that the movie will be a Tamil sports drama.

(A file photo of Jason| Image: Instagram)