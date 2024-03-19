Advertisement

Suriya 43, the highly anticipated 43rd outing of Suriya, was supposed to go on floors in March 2024. However, due to a delay in the pre-production phase, it would require another month or so for the makers to start the filming process. Nevertheless, the makers released a statement to update their fans. The project is touted to be a period action drama and is helmed by Sudha Kongara.

Sudha and Suriya | Image: X

Suriya 43 makers release a statement

As fans were disappointed that Suriya 43 did not go on floors in March (as per the schedule), makers took to their social media handles to share a statement. The statement read, "Puranaanooru requires more time. This collaboration is very special and close to our hearts. We are working towards giving you our best. We will be going on floors very soon. Thank you for your constant love and support." As reported earlier, Suriya 43 was set to go on floors in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Suriya 43 makers release statement | Image: X

When GV Prakash claimed Suriya 43 will release in 2024

During the promotion of his film Rebel, actor-singer GV Prakash spoke about Suriya 43 to a Tamil media portal. He said that the highly anticipated film is slated to hit the big screens by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the producers of the movie released a major update on the title of the film with a special teaser several months ago. It has been confirmed that the title of Sudha Kongara's film will end with the word Purananooru (the name of the legendary poetic work from Sangam literature). The title suggests that the project revolves around the concept of Veeram (Valour).

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will play the female lead in Suriya 43 while Dulquer Salmaan will portray a key role. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma will make his Tamil debut as the project's lead antagonist.