Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Not Just Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor To Soon Star Opposite Suriya In A Bollywood Film

Boney Kapoor in a recent interview revealed that Janhvi Kapoor will not just star with Ram Charan in RC 16 but will also feature in a Hindi movie led by Suriya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor, Suriya
Janhvi Kapoor, Suriya | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to grace the screens down South. Having entertained audiences with her performances in Hindi films like Bawaal, Mili and Good Luck Jerrry, Janhvi is now set to make her mark in the South Indian film industry. Her upcoming project Devara pairs her alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Devara is just the beginning of her journey in the Southern film industry

Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor, in an interview with iDream Media, revealed that Janhvi has secured roles in films with renowned actors Ram Charan and Suriya. In the interview, Boney Kapoor expressed his pride and excitement for his daughter's flourishing career and highlighted her passion for the craft and dedication to her roles. He quoted in Hindi, “My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. She is doing a film with Surya in Hindi. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

South cinema holds a special place in Janhvi Kapoor’s heart

For Janhvi, the journey into South Indian cinema holds a special significance, as it connects her to her late mother, Sridevi, who had an illustrious career in the region. Janhvi has often spoken about her mother's influence and her own aspirations to follow in her footsteps.

The film Devara especially holds particular sentimental value and talking about it at an event she said, “This story is also related to mumma. She and Jr. NTR sir’s grandfather did a lot of movies together and they were quite an iconic pair and mumma would tell a lot of stories about working with him.

More about Devara

Devara is slated to be released in two parts, with the first instalment hitting screens on October 10, 2024. Alongside her ventures in the South, Janhvi also has exciting projects lined up in Bollywood, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

