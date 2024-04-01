Advertisement

Suriya, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kanguva, has hoped on to his next untitled project, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Now, makers have revealed that the script of Suriya 44 was exclusively crafted for him, revealed producer Karthikeyan.

Suriya 44 is exclusively written for Suriya

The producer revealed that before the release of Jigarthanda DoubleX, the director had briefed Suriya about the film, who then requested the director to expand upon it. Producer Karthikeyan revealed that they put in extra effort to keep the news about Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj's collaboration secret because such news stories get leaked easily today, so they decided to be "extra careful".

As per Vikatan,

He further shared that they had been talking for two and half years, but both Suriya and Karthik were busy with their other projects which led to the delay in materialising the film. Now, the director has completed the script and soon the film will be going on the floors.

For the unversed, Suriya's next film with director Sudha Kongara has been postponed owing to prolonged pre-production and general elections limiting the shoot locations.

What else do we know about Suriya 44?

The announcement was made by Karthik via his social media handles. The caption to the post read, "My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl sir So Pumped up for this #Suriya4 #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam @2D_ENTPVTLTD @stonebenchers @rajsekarpandian @kaarthekeyens" Incidentally, the director has penned the story for the upcoming S Shankar directorial, Game Changer. Subbaraj had passed on the reigns for directing the Ram Charan film to the Indian 2 director, owing to its political backdrop - something that Subbaraj felt, needed a much more experienced vision.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will hit the theatres on April 11.