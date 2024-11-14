sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 16:40 IST, November 14th 2024

Suriya, Bobby Deol Starrer Kanguva HD Version Leaked Online Hours After Theatrical Release

In Kanguva, Suriya plays a double role. The film starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol released in theatres worldwide on November 14.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya
Poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:40 IST, November 14th 2024