Advertisement

Suriya is currently in the midst of filming for his pan-India biggie, Kanguva. The actor is also moving ahead with his own production venture, Meiyazhagan, the first and second looks of which was recently released. Amid the same, some exciting news has come through about a rather successful Suriya starrer, gearing up for a theatrical re-release.

Suriya's Ghajini set for a re-release



As per an update from internet personality Girish Johar, the Suriya starrer Ghajini is up for a re-release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film originally released in theatres on September 29 back in 2005. The film will be completing 19 years today. As per the update from Johar, Ghajini's re-release, despite its popularity, will be limited in nature.

Original Cult Classic #Ghajini is being re released on Kerala mkt on 7th June, with newn digitized version.... @Suriya_offl @ARMurugadoss @Jharrisjayaraj #Asin @NayantharaU ...💥👊🏼❤️‍🔥☄️ pic.twitter.com/wPIKkkulw4 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar)

As a matter of fact, the film will only be marking a release in Kerala theatres. The date for the same has been set at June 7. If the re-release fetches strong numbers, an extended release may be considered for the film. The caption to Johar's post read, "Original Cult Classic #Ghajini is being re released on Kerala mkt on 7th June, with newn digitized version.... @Suriya_offl @ARMurugadoss @Jharrisjayaraj #Asin @NayantharaU" Incidentally, the film also stars Asin and Nayanthara, the former of whom also starred opposite Aamir Khan in the official Bollywood remake of the film, also helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli opened to an overwhelming response



Earlier last month, the Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer Ghilli, re-released in theatres. The film went on to score big at the box office, even emerging as the highest-grossing re-release in India for the 21st century.

Advertisement

The re-release essentially helped smoothen the period of lull being experienced at the Tamil box office, considering the lack of big releases at the time. The fate of Ghajini's re-release is yet to be seen.

