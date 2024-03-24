Advertisement

Suriya, along with the cast and crew of Kanguva, unveiled the teaser of the film at Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai. In the teaser, Suriya and Bobby Deol were seen locking horns with each other in rugged look. At the event, Suriya lauded his Kanguva and shared his working experience with them.

Suriya's working experience in Kanguva

While speaking to fans at Amazon Prime Video's event, Suriya shared his working experience with the Kanguva team. He said, "I always believe, films when they come to you it's like a blessing, that those films come. The universe makes it happen for you. From day one the shooting experience it only got bigger and bigger, thanks to my director Siva sir and my producer Gnanavel, and of course can't do without my DOP Vetri sir, and rockstar DSP."

He further added, "So, from script to shoot, their always some type of compromise, 'No, We thought but this didn't happen' but every day it only got better and better. To dive into the unknown is always exciting and as you said every time there is a responsibility to give something bigger and bigger. After 25 plus years, the industry to get excited about a film is so important, and 150 days plus days of shoot, the only know it was a joy working with this team and I hope you all will love what we all have done. Kanguva is very special for us."

Kanguva still | Image: X

Bobby Deol shares his working experience with Suriya

Bobby Deol and Suriya spoke highly of each other at the Amazon Prime Video's event. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude." Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu, among others will also play a prominent role in Kanguva.