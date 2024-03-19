×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Kanguva Teaser Out, Suriya Locks Horns With Bobby Deol In Tribal Avatar: Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Kanguva is out now and features Suriya going head-on with Bobby Deol. The film's timeline will span 500 years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva
Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Fans of Indian cinema were in for a treat as actor Suriya shared the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Kanguva on Tuesday. Directed by Siva, the minute-long teaser offered a glimpse into the intense and action-packed world of the period action drama.

What’s shown in the Kanguva teaser?

The teaser opens with the caption, "Brace yourself for the Kanguva World," setting the tone for what follows – a land fraught with violence and bloodshed. Suriya steals the show as a fierce and ruthless warrior, leading an army into battle. Sporting long hair and a rustic look, he holds intensity throughout the teaser. Bobby Deol in the later half makes a striking appearance as the menacing antagonist and the duo’s battle seems to be worth waiting for.

 

 

What more do we know about Kanguva?

Kanguva marks a significant milestone in Suriya's career, as it signals his return to solo lead roles on the silver screen. His last solo theatrical release was Edharkum Thunindhavan in 2022. Produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga" promising a new visual experience for audiences. 

With music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisany, the film is expected to have never-before-seen action sequences, and raw, rustic aesthetics. Scheduled for release in 3D across 10 different languages, Kanguva will release in the latter half of 2024. There are reports that actress Disha Patani will play the female lead in this movie.

 

 

While awaiting the release of Kanguva, Suriya's fans can anticipate his performance in the delayed Puranaanuru with Sudha Kongara. Whether the actor will take up a new project in the interim remains to be seen, but for now, all eyes are on Kanguva and its promise of delivering a cinematic spectacle like no other.

