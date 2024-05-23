Advertisement

Aranmanai 4 has defied expectations and joined the prestigious ₹100-crore club, despite receiving widespread criticism. This achievement is particularly significant given the current dry spell in Tamil cinema, where major hits have been quite less.

Directed by Sundar C, Aranmanai 4 is the latest installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise. It features a star-studded cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, and Sundar C himself. Despite its strong fan base, the film was met with largely unfavourable reviews upon release, with critics citing a predictable plot, overused comedic tropes, and lackluster special effects.

Nevertheless, an official poster from the filmmakers claims that Aranmanai 4 has earned Rs 100 crore in just 20 days. This makes it one of the few Tamil films this year to achieve such a milestone, alongside Captain Miller and Ayalaan.

The current status of Tamil cinema has allowed Aranmanai 4 to capture a significant share of the market, attracting audiences eager for new content. This success, despite poor reviews, underscores a long-standing reality in the film industry: box office performance does not always align with critical reception. While reviews influence perceptions, audience preferences and market dynamics ultimately determine a film's financial success.

Details of Aranmanai franchise

The franchise revolves around a large family, who return to an ancestral property (palace) to sell it off, only to discover some supernatural elements in the palace. Tamannaah's performance in the film and the execution of horror sequences have been receiving praise from the audiences. Some have also lauded the film as the best entry in the franchise since its inception in 2014.

It started with Aranmanai, which was released in 2014, and followed by two sequels — Aranmanai 2 (2016) and Aranmanai 3 (2021). Aranmanai 4 features Sundar C, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles.