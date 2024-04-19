Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Aranmanai 4 was set to clash with Vishal's Rathnam on April 26. However, to avert the clash, director Sundar C has decided to postpone her directorial for a solo release of Rathnam. The movie will release a week later than the original announcement.

When will Aranmanai 4 release?

Khushbu Sundar, who serves as a producer of Aranmanai 4, shared a post on her X handle announcing the new release date of the movie, which is May 3. To note, the movie will now be having a solo release, occupying a wide range of screens. Alongside Tamil, the Telugu version titled Baak will also release on May 3. "Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak. #Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3," read the caption.

Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak 😈#Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3 🔥#Aranmanai4FromMay3#SundarC @khushsundar @AvniCinemax @benzzmedia @tamannaahspeaks #RaashiKhanna @hiphoptamizha @ActorSanthosh… pic.twitter.com/fbiz8MRsA9 — KhushbuSundar (Modi ka Parivaar) (@khushsundar)

What do we know about Aranmanai 4?

The comedy-horror drama is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series. Apart from Tamannaah and Raashi, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. It has been produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax, while the music has been composed by the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha.

All you need to know about the Aranmanai franchise

It has three movies under the franchise, Aranmanai (2014), Aranmanai 2 (2016) and Aranmanai 3 (2021) all helmed by Sundar C. The first film featured Hansika Motwani, Andreah Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi as the lead. The second starred Hansika Motwani, Sundar C, Trisha Krishnan and Siddharth. The third featured Arya, Raashii Khanna and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead roles. All three films performed well at the box office. Now, it remains to see if the fourth instalment will continue the winning streak.

