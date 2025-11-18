Tamil Actor Manya Anand Accuses Dhanush’s Manager Of Casting Couch Approach? Here's What We Know

Tamil television actor Manya Anand recently opened up in a candid interview with Cineulagam and accused Dhanush’s manager, Sreyas, of trying to exploit her through the casting couch.

During the interview, Manya explained that Sreyas reached out to her for a movie and asked, "There is commitment (adjustment)." She responded, "What commitment? Why should I give commitment?" She added that she firmly refused to agree to anything of that sort.

The actress added that after she refused, Sreyas asked her, "You will not comply even if it's Dhanush sir?"

She said that even after her firm refusal, Sreyas continued to contact her several times. He allegedly shared the location of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, and sent her the project’s script. Manya confirmed that she did not read the script and had no interest in taking part in the film.

Manya Anand, known for her work in Tamil television, especially her role in the popular series Vanathai Pola, has used her platform to speak openly about misconduct in the industry. She continues to highlight the challenges actors, particularly young women, face while seeking genuine career opportunities.

While her interview is going viral, Sreyas and Dhanush both have not shared any statement regarding the same.