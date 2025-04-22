Tamil Actor Vishnu Vishal and Badminton Star Jwala Gutta Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta embraced the parenthood for the first time after four years of marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 22, marking a special milestone on their wedding anniversary. The proud appa shared this cheerful news on Tuesday, April 22, through a X(formerly twitter) post.

Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta welcomed a baby girl

After the delivery of their baby girl, Neerparavai actor wrote on X, “We are blessed with a BABY GIRL..Aryan is an elder brother now...Its our 4th wedding anniversary today...On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings...@Guttajwala (sic).”

The couple is celebrating both the arrival of their daughter and their fourth wedding anniversary, making the day even more memorable. Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta tied the knot on April 22, 2021 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, after dating for nearly two years.

Vishnu Vishal’s first marriage

Vishnu Vishal already has a son named Aryan from his first marriage to Rajini Natraj.

Vishal was hitched to Rajini Natraj, who is the daughter of actor K. Nataraj. They were together for eight years before getting divorced in 2018.