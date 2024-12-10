Tamil Movies On OTT: Maharaja To Amaran IMDb's Top-Rated Films Of 2024, Where To Watch And Download

This year was all about South Indian movies at the box office. From HanuMan to The Greatest Of All Time, the audience enjoyed the movie and helped them break several records at the box office. For your ease, we have segregated the list into regional languages. We have brought to you the list of Tamil movies of 2024 that have found their place in the top 7 per IMDb.

Maharaja

(A poster of Maharaja | Image: IMdb)

A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his "lakshmi" has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive "lakshmi" unfolds. IMDb has given Vijay Sethupathi starrer 8.5 stars out of 10.

Where to watch & download: Netflix

Meiyazhagan

(A poster of Meiyazhagan | Image: Instagram)

A man's life is changed when he bumps into someone from his hometown in this moving Tamil-language drama; gentle scenes are occasionally punctuated by sporting threats and recollections of violence. IMDb has given Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer 8.4 stars out of 10.

Where to watch & download: Netflix

Amaran

(A pstill from Amaran | Image: IMDb)

The life of Major Mukund Varadarajan is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which took place back in 2014. IMDb has given Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer 8.4 stars out of 10.

Where to watch & download: Netflix

Vettaiyan

(A poster of Vettaiyan | Image: IMDb)

Ruthless criminal activity is met with force by a maverick police officer who disregards the rules as he confronts an outbreak of lawlessness. IMDb has given Rajinikanth starrer 7.1 stars out of 10.

Where to watch & download: Prime Video

Garudan

(A poster of Garudan | Image: IMDb)

Sokkan, the trusted confidant of childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna. But when his loyalty and self-respect are put to the test, which would he choose?

Where to watch & download: Prime Video

Thangalaan

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. IMDb has given Chiyaan Vikram starrer 7 stars out of 10.

Where to watch & download: Netflix

Raayan

(A poster of Raayan | Image: IMDb)

A series of unfortunate events lead Raayan, a simpleton to be dragged into the dreaded world of crime and manipulation. IMDb has given Dhanush starrer 6.5 stars out of 10.