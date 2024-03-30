×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Drops Major Update About Rajinikanth Starrer

Thalaivar 171 director Lokesh Kanagaraj at a recent event dropped some major details about his upcoming film with superstar Rajinikanth.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalaivar 171
Thalaivar 171 | Image:X
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the highly anticipated film Thalaivar 171. The filmmaker also announced that the title teaser of the film will be officially out on April 22, 2024. The poster depicted Rajinikanth in a rugged yet stylish outfit, with handcuffs made of golden wristwatches against a backdrop of mechanical parts. Sharing the first-look poster at an event, Lokesh dropped some exciting details about Thalaivar 171.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals exciting details about Thalaivar 171

At an event, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth won't revolve around drugs. He said that he is trying something new with this film. He added, "Thalaivar171 will be in my style completely. It will be a 100% Lokesh film. There is a lot of discussion on social media regarding the film’s storyline based on the poster. At present, I won’t reveal anything, but all that I can say at this point is that the movie will be very different. We want to show Rajini sir in a never-before manner, and we are working towards achieving it."

 

Thalaivar 171 poster | Image: X

 

Will Rajinikanth play a negative role in Thalaivar 171?

According to the latest reports, Rajinikanth is set to play a full-fledged negative role in the highly anticipated project after a long hiatus. Previously, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had confessed in an interview that he always enjoyed the superstar's negative avatars, which he played in the early days of his acting career. The Vettaiyan actor is playing the lead antagonist in the Lokesh-directed film. The film marks their first-ever collaboration. 

 

Thalaivar with Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, Thalaivar 171 will be a VFX-heavy film based on a fantasy concept. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team hope to begin filming in mid-2024 and finish by the end of this year. However, because high-quality VFX is required, the project will require a lengthy post-production schedule. However, the creators have remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

