Thalapalthy Vijay Accused Of Having 'Extramarital Affair With Actress' In Divorce Filing By Wife Sankgeetha

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sankgeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court on February 27, 2026, after being married for 27 years. In her petition, she has accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress). The petition represents the first official legal move in the couple’s separation. Theri actor has not made any public statement about the matter so far. The court will hear the petition soon, and further proceedings are expected.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife files for divorce

The news of divorce comes amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from Vijay for quite some time. The case has officially moved into legal proceedings, but neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has spoken publicly so far. These developments have led fans and followers to speculate about the reasons behind their separation.

In the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity. She has reportedly filed the case under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows a spouse to apply for divorce on grounds such as adultery and cruelty. The petition alleges that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

The petition stated that in April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) found out that the Respondent (Vijay) was having an “adulterous association without remorse with an actress.” This discovery caused her severe emotional distress and mental anguish, as she felt betrayed and believed her marital trust had been broken. It further claimed that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which led to continued emotional suffering for Sankgeetha and caused embarrassment to their children.

Advertisement



"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress," the petition further continued.

“In 2024, the Respondent continued his adulterous behaviour and became involved in repeated social media controversies, which caused the Petitioner constant mental distress. Although she chose to remain silent to prevent a public scandal, the Petitioner, through her Counsel, exchanged several notices and letters between August 2024 and February 2025 in the hope of reaching an amicable resolution,” she reportedly added in the petition.

Advertisement

“Instead of showing remorse, the Respondent withdrew the facilities the Petitioner had previously enjoyed as his wife and imposed financial restrictions, including limiting her free movement,” she added in the petition.

Sankgeetha also alleged that the actress regularly posted pictures of her outings with the actor on social media.

"The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them," she added.