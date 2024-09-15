Published 17:37 IST, September 15th 2024
Thalapathy 69: H Vinoth Revives Kamal Haasan's KH233 With Vijay? Similarities Spark Theories
Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 and Kamal Haasan’s KH233 have striking resemblance in their first look posters, which has made fans speculate if its the same movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Similarities between posters of KH233 and Thalapathy 69 | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:37 IST, September 15th 2024