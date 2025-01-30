Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Makes Record-Breaking Deal For Overseas Theatrical Release?

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated projects. Ever since its announcement, fans are excited and are eagerly waiting for the movie. In the latest development, there are reports that the makers have locked overseas theatrical release deal for a whopping amount.

Makers of Jana Nayagan clock highest overseas theatrical rights?

According to Venky Box Office, Jana Nayagan’s overseas theatrical deal has been acquired for ₹75 crore. This is reportedly said to be the highest for a Tamil film. As per several reports, the film has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life which had acquired the deal for ₹63 crore. But prior to Thug Life, it was Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo which had set new benchmark with ₹60 crore for theatrical rights.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The movie ended its box office run by earning around ₹440−456 crore worldwide.

All about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

