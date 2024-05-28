Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the last leg of filming for his second last stint on screen, GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has many a scenic locations including Bangkok as well as Russia. The latest update with regards to its shooting location, comes with an added layer of excitement for fans, as it strongly hints at a cinematic universe which may just be in the works.

Does GOAT have a Maanaadu connect?



As per an India Glitz report, GOAT and Maanaadu may just be part of the same cinematic universe. Conjecture over the same has started ever since news broke of Venkat Prabhu planning out a shooting schedule in Pondicherry. For the unversed, Maanaadu too has a strong Pondicherry connect which is what has sparked the speculations.

Maanaadu, also directed by Venkat Prabhu released back on November 25, 2021. The film featured Silambarasan TR, Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah among others in the lead. The IMDb synopsis of the film reads, 'On the day of a public conference by the state's Chief Minister, his bodyguard and a police officer are stuck in a time loop.' It is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

What do we know about GOAT's Pondicherry schedule?



As per the aforementioned report, some crucial scenes part of the last leg of filming for GOAT, will be seen through in Pondicherry. Venkat Prabhu has reported sought permission from the authorities for the same, and will be filming at the Pondicherry airport. Following the Pondicherry schedule, GOAT will be entering its post-production stage coupled with technical work.

Separately, Thalapathy Vijay has attributed the month of June to tending to his political duties. However, in July he will return to his film commitments and will begin dubbing for GOAT. GOAT is eyeing a release within the year.

