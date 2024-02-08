English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time Director Venkat Prabhu Confirms 2025 Release Date

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT, which is touted to be based on time travel, stars the actor in dual roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Greatest of All Time
The Greatest of All Time | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay's next film The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT's shooting is currently in progress. Now that the Pongal festival has begun, the makers have been keeping the fans hooked by Vijay and have shared a major update regarding the film. On Sunday, the makers announced the release date of the film and it has a Pongal connection.

When will GOAT hit the theatres?

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has locked the release date and it is slated to hit the theatres on Pongal next year, but he hasn't announced the specific date. Taking to his X handle, the director wrote, "It will be #TheGreatestOfAllTime PONGAL @archanakalpathi what say."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Archana Kalpathi, who is the producer of the film, replied, "Yes absolutely. It is going to be #ThalapathyPongal #TheGreatestOfAllTime."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

More about The Greatest of All Time

The science fiction drama, produced by  AGS Entertainment, stars Vijay in dual roles, leading an ensemble cast, including  Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ajay Raj, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren and Aravind Akash. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music, Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer and editing Venkat Raajen. Shooting for the film commenced in October this year and is currently underway in Chennai and soon the team will head to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Cast and crew, plot, director and more | PINKVILLA
(A poster of GOAT | Image: Instagram)

The film is touted to revolve around time travel and Vijay will be sporting two different ages - one will be the older and another a younger. Both looks of the actor were unveiled last month. Initially, Atlee was reported to direct the project, but subsequently, Prabhu was brought on board.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

