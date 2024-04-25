Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay has been busy shooting for his next film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor plays a dual role - an older and a younger version - in the movie, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sneha. Amid this, a photo is going viral on the internet that shows the actor sustaining injuries on his left hand, sparking speculations that he got injured while shooting the film.

Thalapathy Vijay was injured while shooting The Greatest Of All Time

A few days ago, the makers of Vijay's 2004 hit film Ghilli re-released the movie in the theatres. In just three days, the film reportedly earned Rs 15 crore worldwide. To celebrate the box office success, the makers visited Vijay to honour it with a huge garland. The photos from the meeting are going viral on X. However, what grabbed fans attention was his injured hand and soon they started lauding the actor for his efforts.

Not just on the right hand, some eagle-eyed fans zoomed into his face and right hand. The images show that he has suffered injuries on the chin and right-hand knuckles. A fan wrote, "Right hand face also" Another wrote, "Right hand and Chin layum adi pathurku bro... Dei @vp_offl enna ya pannure?"

What do we know about GOAT?

The Greatest Of All Time will reportedly revolve around time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, Prashanth, Laila and Jayaram. The music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Initially, it was reported that Atlee would be directing the project. Later, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came on board the film as the director. The film will hit the theatres in September, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.