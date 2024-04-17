Advertisement

The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) is one of the highly anticipated films coming out this year. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu will hit the big screens on September 5. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, the makers of the film dropped the first single from GOAT titled Whistle Podu. The foot-tapping number featured Vijay, Prabhu Deva and Prashanth. However, the song release has seemingly landed the makers in trouble.

Case filed against GOAT makers after song release

As per India Glitz, a social media activist has lodged an online complaint to the DGP office against GOAT makers after the first track Whistle Podu was released online. The activist mentioned in their petition that the disclaimer cards weren't added during the smoking or drinking scenes featured in the song. The complaint also mentioned that the song encouraged drug use and rowdiness among young people. The petitioner demanded action against Thalapathy Vijay's song. The makers are yet to respond to the complaint raised against them.

When Vijay's Leo song landed in trouble

A social activist from Chennai reported Vijay and the Leo song Naa Ready's creators to the authorities under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for encouraging drug usage and violence in the track. Additionally, he asked that the music video be taken down from the film and YouTube.

A still from Leo's track | Image: YouTube screengrab

Following the backlash, Leo team added warnings to the images of the smoking portions in the Naa Ready song on YouTube. The disclaimers made clear that the smoking and drinking sequences that are shown in the film are entirely for cinematic reasons, and they do not represent the personal beliefs or attitudes of the actors who are portraying them. Vijay can be seen smoking a cigarette in Naa Ready while dancing to the catchy song. An issue was also raised by the lines “Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out).”