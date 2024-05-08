Thalapathy Vijay To Share Screen With Sivakarthikeyan In GOAT?

Advertisement

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highly anticipated films of this year as the actor will be seen playing dual roles. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Sivakarthikeyan will play a cameo role in the film. If reports are true, this film will mark Sivakarthikeyan's first project with Thalapathy Vijay.

Sivakarthikeyan to feature in GOAT with Vijay

As per Kolly Corner, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for The Greatest of All Time in Chennai. This will be the first time Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan. Not just the Ayalaan actor, but Chennai Super King players MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad will also reportedly play cameo roles in the movie.

Are Dhoni and Ruturaj a part of The Greatest Of All Time?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu is billed as a sci-fi thriller with the Leo actor playing a dual role. The film's first single, Whistle Podu, was recently released in celebration of the Tamil New Year. The song's title, combined with the fact that director Venkat Prabhu is an avid cricket fan, is believed to be the primary source of the speculation of Dhoni joining the star cast of the film. Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently spotted watching Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Leo, on a streaming service. These factors contributed to the current rumours.

Addressing these rumours in an interview with the YouTube channel SS Music, actor Ajmal, who plays a prominent role in the film, stated that the production house will officially release more information about these rumours. His refusal to confirm or deny the rumours fueled the news.

