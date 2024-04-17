Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 58th birthday today, April 17, and on this occasion, the makers of Thangalaan have treated the actor’s fans. Taking to their social media handle, they shared a gritty action-packed behind-the-scenes video of Vikram donning his most brutally savage, and barbaric look.



How did Chiyaan Vikram get into the skin of his Thangalaan character?

Taking to its official X handle, Studio Green, a production house, shared a video of how the actor portrayed the character despite the harsh conditions. In the video, he can be seen in a tribal look – donning a loincloth, sporting long hair and rustic makeup – performing action sequences.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: X)

Wishing the actor on his birthday, the production house wrote, “An iconic talent, inspiring awe with grit and glory, delivering performances that defy expectations. Happy Birthday @chiyaan #Thangalaan. Awaiting your fiery presence on big screens!”

Advertisement

An iconic talent, inspiring awe with grit and glory, delivering performances that defy expectations ❤️



Happy Birthday @chiyaan #Thangalaan 🏹 Awaiting your fiery presence on big screens! #HBDChiyaan @Thangalaan @beemji @GnanavelrajaKe #StudioGreen #JyotiDeshpande @jiostudios… pic.twitter.com/gflnUS1woV — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2)

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Director Pa. Ranjith, said, "Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am quite excited Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio is joining hands with our producer Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja to present the film. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations".

Advertisement

What do we know about Thangalaan?

Written and directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is set during the time of British India. It centres on the Kolar Gold Fields and the British trying to mine the gold by uprooting the tribe. Vikram, who is most likely either the tribe’s leader or one of its most ferocious fighters is shown to be almost animalistic. Thangalaan is a historical fiction and dark fantasy, as there are elements which allude to the presence of fantastical and supernatural, almost like dark magic, making it quite an interesting outing. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets.

Advertisement

(A poster of Thangalaan | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Vikram, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date. It will release in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.