When one thinks of the first Kollywood film to breach the coveted ₹100 crore mark, it will not come as a surprise to most about Rajinikanth having achieved the mean feat. However, when it comes to the female lead, the name who starred opposite the Superstar in this key note project, may not be whom you would typically expect it to be.

Who starred opposite Rajinikanth in the history-scripting film?



With Rajinikanth being the but obvious answer of the Kollywood name to cross the ₹100 crore mark, one may expect stereotypical guesses like Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan or even Keerthy Suresh to have been the leading lady of the project in question. However, it was none of them. The film in question however, was 2007 release Sivaji: The Boss.

With Rajinikanth assuming the titular role in the film, the female lead was essayed by none other than Shriya Saran. Shriya essayed the role of Thamizhselvi. Sivaji: The Boss initially released on June 15, 2007. At the time of its release, it had reportedly held the title of having been 'the biggest film in the country'. Media reports affirm the film's original budget to have been between ₹60 crores to ₹80 crores. Its net collections went on to be somewhere between ₹125 crores to ₹160 crores, globally. Separate trivia on the film also adds how Aishwarya Rai has apparently been approached for the role, first. However, her inability to take up the project landed the opportunity in Shriya Saran's lap who evidently made the most of it.

Shriya Saran has several historic projects to her name



Shriya Saran may not be counted amongst the list of foremost names in the world of Kollywood. Regardless, the actress has several big projects to her name. Shriya marked her acting debut back in 2001 with Telugu film Ishtam. Post Sivaji: The Boss, Shriya's most notable work would have to be in the Drishyam franchise, which first released in 2015.

Shriya has also starred in other prominent projects such as Santosham, Tagore, Enakku 20 Unakku and Chatrapathi, to name a few.

