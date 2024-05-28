Advertisement

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life went through a sudden bout of casting woes. Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi had both reportedly opted out of the project, owing to scheduling conflicts. Though there were reports of the former being replaced with Silambarasan TR - an official character poster for whom was eventually released - following conjecture has also suggested Salmaan re-joining the project. An update with regards to Jayam Ravi's role in the film has now come forth.

Ashok Selvan replaces Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?



Right off the bat, there has been no official confirmation of Jayam Ravi reportedly opting out of the project. However, as per a recent 123Telugu report, the actor's role in the film has now gone to Ashok Selvan. As a matter of fact, a social media post made by Selvan has only strengthened this rumour. The X post in question sees Selvan write, "One of those real memorable days. Miracles do happen."

One of those real memorable days. Miracles do happen :) ❤️🙏🏽🔔🪷 — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan)

Though an official announcement for the same is still pending, Ashok Selvan has all but confirmed news of him joining the cast of Thug Life by liking several congratulatory comments about his reported casting. Separately, besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Nasser, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Thug Life reunites Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam



Though Thug Life has garnered enough traction owing to the fact that it is a Mani Ratnam film with Kamal Haasan in the lead, there is a piece of trivia which makes it a doubly special project for the veteran actor and director. Thug Life will be uniting the actor-director duo after a period of 30 years.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, the music for the film is being composed by AR Rahman. An estimated release date for the film is yet to be announced.