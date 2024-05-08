Advertisement

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, the makers of the film issued a statement confirming Silambarasan TR's association with the project. They also confirmed the Mani Ratnam film is scheduled to release later this year.

Thug Life makers issue a statement

Silambarasan's role in Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life has finally been confirmed. After photos of the actor from the film's shoot in Delhi were leaked, Madras Talkies and Raaj Kamal Films International, which are co-producing the project, released an official poster to reveal Simbu's look. Silambarasan reportedly plays Kamal Haasan's son in the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen sporting long hair and his appearance is reminiscent of his role in the film Kaalai.

The makers also issued a statement that read, "After his last outing Vikram, which was a resounding box office success across the globe, the excitement and anticipation among Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s legion of fans has been at an all time high ever since his next outing thug life was announced. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus marks the reunion of the iconic actor director duo after their 1987 cult film Nayakan. Comprising of a stellar cast and crew, thug life seems to be getting bigger each passing day and joining the stellar cast is actor Silambarasan TR, which has only piqued the interests of fans further."

"While the makers have ensured that details regarding are kept under wraps, the film’s teaser and Kamal Haasan’s look have been lauded by fans and critics alike and is slated to release later this year," the statement concluded.

Simbu and Mani Ratnam's previous collaborations

This is Simbu and Mani Ratnam's second collaboration; they previously worked together on Chekka Sivantha Vaanam, another gangster drama. It also marks Kamal's second collaboration with Simbu. The two have collaborated on an untitled project with Simbu in the lead and Kamal Haasan as producer.

In addition to the two leads, the film also features Abhirami, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George in key roles.