Thug Life: Makers Share Special Video As Shooting Of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Film Begins

Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam have joined hands for their upcoming film titled Thug Life. On January 24, the makers of Thug Life took to their social media handle to share a special video announcing the commencement of the film's shooting. The film's pre-production work began a few months ago. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reunited for a project after 35 years.

Shooting of Thug Life begins

Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies shared a special video and announced that the shooting of Thug Life has begun. They captioned the post, "An epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph. #ThugLife shooting starts today! (sic)." Meanwhile, the video featured the entire star cast of Thug Life with some snapshots of the team posing together. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life stars Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, and Gautham Karthik in pivotal roles. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George are also a part of the star cast.

Teaser of Thug Life features Kamal Haasan in a rustic look

Thug Life's teaser provided a sneak peek into the film and featured Kamal Haasan in a rugged appearance with long hair. He introduced himself as Rengaraya Sakthivel Nayakan. As the teaser progressed, Kamal found himself in a dystopian setting, pursued by a gang armed with lethal weapons.

He explained his character's background, revealing that he has been labelled a criminal. In a dramatic scene, Kamal removed his hood to reveal a unique martial arts costume, laying the groundwork for brilliantly choreographed action sequences. One of the most intriguing aspects of the teaser was the Tamil Nadu dialect and dialogues, which complemented the costumes and dystopian setting.

Thug Life is produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal International Films and Madras Talkies, with Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananthi serving as producers. The film's music is scored by none other than AR Rahman.