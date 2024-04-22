Thug Life: Team Including Mani Ratnam, STR Arrive In Delhi For New Schedule, Set Photos Go Viral

Advertisement

Thug Life has been one of the most anticipated films of Kamal Haasan as it marks the reunion of ace director Mani Ratnam and the actor almost 36 years after the 1987 film Nayakan. The film has been making headlines for its constant addition to the cast and several other updates. Recently, the team flew down to Delhi for a new schedule. Now, the photos of actor STR and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are going viral on social media. Actor Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets today, April 22.

Team Thug Life arrives in Delhi

Several photos of director Mani Ratnam, actor STR, and others from the film's crew are going viral on social media. The film's Director Of Photography Ravi K Chandran shared beautiful photos from Delhi on his Instagram stories which then went viral on social media.

On April 22, more photos from the sets featuring director Mani Ratnam and actor Silambarasan TR were widely shared online.

What do we know about Thug Life's Delhi schedule?

The team is in Delhi to shoot certain crucial sequences of the film in the heart of India. Actor Kamal Haasan is expected to join the team for the shoot on April 22. Other than the main star, actors STR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Gautham Karthik are also said to be joining the new schedule. According to reports, the climax of the film will be shot in Serbia.

Earlier, there were rumours actors Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi were also part of the film. However, eventually, it was reported that both actors have opted out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Now, there are reports that actor Naga Chaitanya might join the cast. An official confirmation on any of the above updates is awaited.

What is Thug Life all about?

Thug Life, directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam along with Kamal Haasan, is produced by Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

Thug Life will reportedly star Kamal Haasan in a triple role. The music for the film will be composed by Oscar-winner music composer AR Rahman.