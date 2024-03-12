×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Tillu Square Actress Anupama Parameswaran To Feature In Kabaddi Player Manathi Ganesh's Biopic

Anupama Parameswaran will next be seen in the yet to release Tillu Square. The actress has now landed her next big banner project, notably in Tamil.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran | Image:anupamaparameswaran96/Instagram
  2 min read
Anupama Parameswaran has been gearing up for the release of her film Tillu Square. The film was initially slated for an early February release, something that stood postponed to March end. Amid the wait, the actress has landed her next project.

 

 

Anupama Parameswaran lands her next project

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Anupama Parameswaran has already landed her next project. The actress has been brought on board for her the biopic set to be made on the life of famed Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesh. While the biopic is being led by Dhruv Vikram, Anupama has landed the role of the female lead. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the untitled project is being bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios.

Not just Tillu Square and the untitled biopic, Anupama Parameswaran will also be seen in the Malayalam film JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail - a project she is still filming for. The biopic in question will be the next step in the actress' career in terms of showcasing her range. Having essayed a series of traditional characters thus far, Anupama appears to be embracing the contemporary romance genre, which can best be seen in her upcoming release Tillu Square.

Has Tillu Square been delayed again?


Tillu Square was initially slated for a release on February 9. The makers of the film however, left their claims on the date after Ravi Teja's Eagle as well as Rajinikanth's  Lal Salaam was slated for a release on the very same date. Following this, there was speculation about the film releasing late-Februrary.

However, the official release date has now been set at March 22. For the unversed, Tillu Square is the sequel to the 2019 superhit DJ Tillu and will feature Anumpama opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda, the latter of whom will be reprising the titular role. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

