The Tillu universe is set to expand. The Siddu Jonnalagadda led film will be releasing in theatres March end. Or will it? Yet another round of postponement rumours have caught the makers of the film off guard, yet again.

Has Tillu Square been delayed again?

Off-late rumours of Tillu Square being delayed have been doing the rounds of the internet. The film, as of now, is slated for a late March release - particularly, March 29. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film will still be releasing on the aforementioned date.



For the unversed, the film's release date has shifted multiple times over the past few weeks. The key reason behind this has been a bid to avoid competition from other box office biggies. February 9 had been fixed as the release date for the film. However, the makers had pulled the same out of the race, owing to Ravi Teja's Eagle and Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam also hitting theatres on the same date. This was followed by rumours of the film being pushed to a late February release. However, the official release date of the film was fixed at March 29 - one the makers intend on sticking to.

What is Tillu Square about?

Tillu Square is the official sequel to the 2019 super hit film DJ Tillu. DJ Tillu was based on the fictional Bala Gangadhar Tilak (played by Siddu Jonnalagadda), also known as DJ Tillu, a young man who wishes to become a disc jockey. However, his life changes after he falls in love with Radhika (essayed by Neha Shetty).

While Tillu Square has retained Siddu Jonnalagadda to play the male lead, Neha Shetty has been replaced with Anupama Parameswaram. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.