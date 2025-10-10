Updated 10 October 2025 at 18:27 IST
Trisha Krishnan Posts About 'Honeymoon' Amid Wedding Rumours With Chandigarh Based Businessman: Just Waiting For...
Reports have alleged that Trisha Krishnan is all set to get married to a Chandigarh based businessman. The Ponniyin Selvan actress has been romantically linked to Thalapathy Vijay for years now.
Kollywood star Trisha Krishnan is the latest celebrity to fall prey to wedding rumours. While the actress has been romantically linked to actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay for the longest time, a new report suggested that she is all set to be married to a Chandigarh based businessman, of whom her family also approves. However, as rumours spread fast about her impending nuptials, Trisha dismissed the hearsay, writing on Instagram, "I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too (sic)."
Trisha to marry soon, report claims
According to Siasat.com, Trisha's parents have approved a new match for her – a businessman from Chandigarh. While details about Trisha’s alleged groom are not known as of now, reportedly, the two families have known each other for years. The report also claimed that Trisha addressed the buzz around her wedding recently when she said that she is open to marriage if she finds the right person. This report was cited online, leading to chatter about her forthcoming nuptials. However, the Ghilli actress has affirmed that she is not getting married as the report alleges.
Trisha was once engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. They exchanged rings in 2015, but ended their relationship shortly after. According to reports, the former couple had a fallout over her desire to continue acting after marriage.
Vijay and Trisha's dating rumours
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha have been one of Tamil cinema's most popular onscreen pairs, delivering box office hits like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008). However, in the late 2000s, the two stopped working together. This was fueled by speculation that their working relationship had evolved into something more intimate. On their part, the two actors denied any romantic relationship and claimed they were "just friends."
Years later, Trisha and Vijay reunited onscreen in Leo (2023). Trisha was last seen in Thug Life opposite Kamal Haasan. Vijay, meanwhile, is quitting acting for his political ambitions. He will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections next year with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). HIs last release before political entry will be Jana Nayagan, releasing on Pongal next year.
