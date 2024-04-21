Trisha Krishnan Says 'Life Has Come Full Circle' As Ghilli Co-starring Vijay Re-Releases

Advertisement

Ghilli originally released in theatres on April 17, 2004. The Dharani directorial, is the official remake of the Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla starrer Gunasekhar directorial, Okkadu, which released in 2003. Ghilli on the other hand, starred Thalapathy Vijay and Trishna Krishnan in the lead. Trisha recently shared her heartening reactions to fans of the film, and the actors, thoroughly celebrating their chance to re-watch the film in theatres.

Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Ghilli's stupendous re-release



Ghilli has been received rather well on its re-release - mirroring the frenzy it had managed to create when it first hit theatres, two decades back. To commemorate the occasion, Trisha took to her Instagram handle to share two stills of her and Thalapathy Vijay from the film, followed by videos of audiences dancing their hearts out in theatres as she arrives on screen.

Advertisement



The caption to her post saw the actress reflect on the deja vu she felt, with Ghilli's re-release, something that made her feel life had come full circle. The caption read, "If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN 2004-2024 #ghilli #GhilliFDFS #GhilliReReleased" The remastered 4K version of Ghilli has been re-released in theatres in Tamil Nadu along with some countries like France, UK and Ireland. Separately, the film is available for streaming on Aha.

Advertisement

What is Ghilli about?



Ghilli features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of Sarvananvelu - more popularly remembered as Velu - an aspiring Kabaddi player. His aspirations lead him to Madurai in lieu of participating in one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi - essayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the role of Muthu Pandi was essayed by Prakash Raj. He too, shared a picture of himself with Thalapathy Vijay, to his social media handle. The photo was coupled with the caption, "Hai Chellam sssss. We are back."