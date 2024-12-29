sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ South Korea Plane Crash | BPSC Protest | Putin Apologises To Azerbaijan | AAP Schemes Under Scanner | Sharmistha Mukherjee |

Published 23:46 IST, December 29th 2024

Vanangaan: Director Bala Reveals THIS Reason Behind Suriya Backing Out Of Film

Vanangaan's director Bala has revealed why Suriya backed out. The upcoming Tamil film will star Arun Vijay and will release on January 10, 2025.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Suriya and filmmaker Bala
File photo of Suriya and filmmaker Bala | Image: Instagram

Tamil film Vanangaan is all set to release in theatres in 2025. The film will star Arun Vijay and will be helmed by Bala. The film was initially announced with Suriya, but it didn’t work out. Now, in a recent interview the filmmaker has revealed the reason why Suriya opted out of it.

Why did Suriya opted out of Vanangaan?

In a recent interaction, filmmaker Bala reportedly said that the Vanangaan film was shot in real locations and popular tourist spots, which led to overcrowding and logistical challenges. This led to the actor and director mutually agreeing to parting ways. He also said that there were no personal differences despite creative differences.

Suriya - IMDb
File photo of Suriya | Source: IMDb

When Suriya had backed out, Bala had earlier said, “I wanted to direct a new movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. "Surya has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect, and trust.

Bala - IMDb
File photo of Bala | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Vanangaan?

Vanangaan is written and co-produced by Bala, with Roshni Prakash as the female lead. The film will also feature Mysskin, Mamitha Baiju, Samuthirakani P.S.

Vanangaan (2025) - IMDb
Poster of Vanangaan | Source: IMDb

The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and a score by Sam CS. Vanangaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:46 IST, December 29th 2024