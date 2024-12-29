Vanangaan: Director Bala Reveals THIS Reason Behind Suriya Backing Out Of Film

Tamil film Vanangaan is all set to release in theatres in 2025. The film will star Arun Vijay and will be helmed by Bala. The film was initially announced with Suriya, but it didn’t work out. Now, in a recent interview the filmmaker has revealed the reason why Suriya opted out of it.

Why did Suriya opted out of Vanangaan?

In a recent interaction, filmmaker Bala reportedly said that the Vanangaan film was shot in real locations and popular tourist spots, which led to overcrowding and logistical challenges. This led to the actor and director mutually agreeing to parting ways. He also said that there were no personal differences despite creative differences.

File photo of Suriya | Source: IMDb

When Suriya had backed out, Bala had earlier said, “I wanted to direct a new movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. "Surya has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect, and trust.

File photo of Bala | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Vanangaan?

Vanangaan is written and co-produced by Bala, with Roshni Prakash as the female lead. The film will also feature Mysskin, Mamitha Baiju, Samuthirakani P.S.

Poster of Vanangaan | Source: IMDb