Vanangaan: Director Bala Reveals THIS Reason Behind Suriya Backing Out Of Film
Vanangaan's director Bala has revealed why Suriya backed out. The upcoming Tamil film will star Arun Vijay and will release on January 10, 2025.
Tamil film Vanangaan is all set to release in theatres in 2025. The film will star Arun Vijay and will be helmed by Bala. The film was initially announced with Suriya, but it didn’t work out. Now, in a recent interview the filmmaker has revealed the reason why Suriya opted out of it.
Why did Suriya opted out of Vanangaan?
In a recent interaction, filmmaker Bala reportedly said that the Vanangaan film was shot in real locations and popular tourist spots, which led to overcrowding and logistical challenges. This led to the actor and director mutually agreeing to parting ways. He also said that there were no personal differences despite creative differences.
When Suriya had backed out, Bala had earlier said, “I wanted to direct a new movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. "Surya has full faith in me and this story. It is also my duty as a brother that I should not cause even a small embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect, and trust.
What do we know about Vanangaan?
Vanangaan is written and co-produced by Bala, with Roshni Prakash as the female lead. The film will also feature Mysskin, Mamitha Baiju, Samuthirakani P.S.
The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and a score by Sam CS. Vanangaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.
