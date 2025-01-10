Published 21:09 IST, January 10th 2025
Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay, Bala's Provocative Tale Leaves Netizens With An Afterthought
Vanangaan X Review: The Arun Vijay-Roshni Prakash starrer hit the big screens on January 10. Social media users have shared their first impression of the film.
Vanangaan X Review: The much anticipated Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash movie hit the big screens on January 10. The movie is directed by Bala and seems to have impressed netizens with its storyline and cast performances. Social media users who caught early shows of the film took to their accounts to share their first impression of the action drama.
Vanangaan reviews flood social media
Cine-goers caught the early shows of Vanangaan today. Most audience members have shared a positive review of the movie. The action drama is centred on the sibling bond. Most social media users have dubbed the film as ‘emotional’ and ‘complex’.
One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “Arun Vijay deserved this break. And Bala is a genius . So it’s a good movie then #Vanangaan” Another written, “actor @arunvijayno1 Bro Never Failed To Deliver Good Content To His Fans & Audience 💥Love You Anna ❤️.One Of His Career Best Performance @roshiniprakash_acting was impressive too ❤️.#bala touch. @gvprakash @SamCSmusic Both💥.Overall Worthy Movie." A critic wrote, "Superb performance from @arunvijayno1 in #Vanangaan. The actor's sharp expressions in the hospital scene with the red lights to highlight, is such a memorable sequence." Another person wrote, “#Vanangaan begins with a slow 20mins , once the pace picks up, it’s a wild ride! @gvprakashmusic is the Soul and @SamCSmusic powerful BGM are in top-notch Surprised by the role of @arunvijayno1, Will be His career best indeed, and the interval block is a banger💥 #Bala."
More about Vanangaan
Vanangaan, produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, and directed by Bala, features Arun Vijay in the lead role and Roshini Prakash as the female lead. The film released worldwide in theatres on January 10.
