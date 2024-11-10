sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 10:06 IST, November 10th 2024

Delhi Ganesh, Veteran Tamil Actor and Former IAF Officer, Dies At 80 Due To Age Related Ailments

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh breathed his last on November 9 at the age of 80 in Chennai. His son confirmed the news of his passing in a social media post.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh dies at 80
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh dies at 80 | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:20 IST, November 10th 2024