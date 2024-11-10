Published 10:06 IST, November 10th 2024
Delhi Ganesh, Veteran Tamil Actor and Former IAF Officer, Dies At 80 Due To Age Related Ailments
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh breathed his last on November 9 at the age of 80 in Chennai. His son confirmed the news of his passing in a social media post.
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh dies at 80 | Image: IMDb
09:20 IST, November 10th 2024