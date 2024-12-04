Tamil TV Actor Yuvanraj Nethrun Dies At 45 Due To Cancer, Last Post For Daughter Goes Viral

Yuvanraj Nethrun is a Tamil TV actor known for his impressive performances like Ponni, Mannan Mangal and Mahalakshmi. His acting skills have earned him widespread recognition. The actor passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Condolences pour in for Yuvaraj Nethrun passes away after battling cancer

Renowned TV actor Yuvanraj Nethrun died after after battling cancer. Nethrun’s death was confirmed by his actor friend Dingu via a Facebook post where he wrote, “My friend’s death has caused sadness. Rest In Peace, My Friend”. As soon as the news spread of his sudden demise, his fans and admirers flooded the social media with condolence messages. Fans took to Facebook and One user wrote, “Rip, Miss you. A very very shocking information. I can’t believe even now. You will wish me every birthday, veery deep condolences. Small screen actor Nethran passed away”. Another user wrote, “Relax dear Yuvanraj Nethrun…will miss you, your smile, your care on me, your cooking, your dance, your innocence.” “The demise of brother Nethran is very painful.. Small screen is missing him with multi-talented acting and dancing”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Yuvanraj Nethrun | Source: Instgram

Yuvanraj’s last post on Instagram was he had shared a picture of some homemade cookies, which his younger daughter Anchana had prepared for him. Along with the post, he had written in the caption, “My 2nd Daughter Anchana prepared home made biscuits with brown sugar and wheat very tasty."

All about Yuvanraj Nethrun

Yuvranraj Nethrun is lovingly called Nethran by his fans. His big break came from big break came with the TV series Mannan Magal, where he played a role that resonated with audiences. He went on to star in shows like Mahalakshmi Ponni. His performances in these series earned him widespread recognition.

Yuvanraj Nethrun with family | Source: Instagram