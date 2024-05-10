Advertisement

Director Vetrimaaran and Suriya have been in the news owing to their upcoming highly-anticipated movie Vaadivaasal. For the past few months, the movie was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, there were reports that the filmmaker had shelved the project, but later reports suggested that Suriya is being replaced by a prominent Tamil actor. Amid all this, actor and director Ameer Sultan has shared an update about the project.

What is the new update about Vaadivaasal?

In an interview with Cineulagam, Ameer Sultan assured the cinemagoers that the movie will release soon. He shared that Vetrimaaran told him that he is currently busy with his other movie and would soon start with the shoot of Vaadivaasal. "I recently met with director Vetrimaaran and had a long chat with him regarding the movie. He said that he is busy with some other work. He also mentioned that he is set to start the shoot soon."

When the director asked Vetrimaaran about the shooting plans, he replied the shooting of the film is expected to start as planned.

(A poster of Vaadivaasal | Image: Instagram)

The trailer of the movie has piqued the interest of the audience and they are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the big screens. However, the movie is still in the pre-production stage as the shooting was delayed several times.

What is Vetrimaaran busy with?

The director is currently busy with the shooting of Viduthalai Part 2, an upcoming period crime thriller, starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Rajiv Menon. the movie follows Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group. The movie is expected to release later this year. The movie serves as the sequel to Viduthalai: Part 1 which earned positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success at the box office.