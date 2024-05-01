Advertisement

Rajinikanth, who will next be seen in TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film Vettaiyan, was spotted shaking a leg with music composer Anirudh Ravichander in a leaked dance clip. Soon after the video surfaced online, it went viral on social media. For the unversed, Anirudh frequently appears in cameos in the songs he composes.

Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander to share the screen?

Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander will perform together, as seen in a leaked clip from the film Vettaiyan. In the video, Anirudh is seen bowing down to the superstar, who then walks away before returning with a double high-five. Check out the viral video below.

Rajinikanth's look from Vettaiyan goes viral

Rajinikanth aka Thalaivar had earlier jetted off to Hyderabad from Chennai to resume the shooting of his film Vettaiyan. Vettaiyan is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Fahadh Faasil opposite Rajinikanth. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, a video of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film had gone viral on social media.

Thalaivar as #Vettaiyan (in police costume) , the mighty " A " shot in BHEL last night. 🕶️🌟🔥



In the viral video, Rajinikanth was seen arriving in his car to greet his fans on the sets of his film Vettaiyan. Fans were elated to meet Thalaivar and began to scream out of joy. However, in the viral video, Rajinikanth was seen donning a police uniform, which could be his look from Vettaiyan starring Fahadh Faasil. Fans were left excited after they saw Rajinikanth waving at them in the police uniform. For the unversed, Vettaiyan follows the life of a retired police officer as he fights against the system. Therefore, it is confirmed that Rajinikanth will be playing the role of the retired cop. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, now titled Coolie.