Published 08:52 IST, October 10th 2024
Vettaiyan X Review: Has Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil Starrer Lived Up To The Hype?
Vettaiyan X Review: Fahadh Faasil's performance and Amitabh Bachchan's confrontation scenes with Rajinikanth are being liked by the audiences in the movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth stars in Vettaiyan | Image: Rajinikanth Fans/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:52 IST, October 10th 2024