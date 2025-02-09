Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Starrer Enters ₹50 Crore Club With Solid Growth On Saturday

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar starrer action film Vidaamuyarchi has entered the ₹50 crore club at the domestic box office. The film, released on February 6, registered good growth on Saturday and crossed the box office milestone, largely due to the collection in the Tamil market. Vidaamuyarchi has been witnessing low biz at the ticket window but has still managed to cater to the fans.

Ajith and Trisha star in Tamiul action film Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi collection witness boost on Saturday

On day 3, the film's business witnessed a jump from the low Friday figures, which only rose with the evening shows. While it collected close to ₹10 crore on Friday, on Saturday, it minted nearly ₹15 crore, as per early estimates. Adding the Thursday collection of ₹25.5 crore, the three-day biz of the film stands at ₹50.87 crore. Of this, the Tamil version has contributed ₹49.7 crore, while the business from the Telugu markets stands at ₹1.17 crore.

Ajith Kumar in a still from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi has minted ₹22.1 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to over ₹66 crore. The action thriller, shot predominantly in Azerbaijan, could be the first Tamil film in 2025 to mint ₹100 crore.

All you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi: Plot, runtime and cast

As per the censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 minutes. Vidaamuyarchi has huge expectations riding on it as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.

Vidaamuyarchi is the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹50 crore club at domestic box office | Image: IMDb