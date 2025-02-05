Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: ₹10 Lakh In Hindi, ₹10 Crore Rest Of India, Ajith Starrer Set For A Great Start

Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's action drama is all set to hit the big screens on February 6. The movie has been long awaited by the fans and the advance booking is reflecting well for the biz on the opening day. The pre-sales have helped the collection touch the ₹10 crore mark, with a few more hours to go till the release. However, a factor that comes into play is that Vidaamuyarchi will only be released in Tamil so the figures in the Hindi belts will be poor. The advance booking in the major Hindi-speaking regions is also very slow.

Ajith Kumar in a still from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 advance booking report

Vidaamuyarchi has collected ₹10 crore in its advance booking so far with the numbers expected to rise as the release nears. A few hours are still to go before the film hits the theatres on February 6 and the momentum is in the favour of the Ajith starrer. While the pre-sales biz of the film was below the ₹5 crore, it doubled up on Wednesday. However, Vidaamuyarchi may not become the movie with the most pre-sales in 2025 so far. The top slots are bagged by Ram Charan's Game Changer (₹26.8 crore), followed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹12.40 crore).

Vidaamuyarchi will release on January 6 | Image: X

What boosted Game Changer's pre-sales was its buzz in the Hindi market. The business on day 1 in the language amounted to over ₹7 crore. Ajith's film is lagging here.

What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil film features an ensemble cast of Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian. It is produced by Lyca Productions.

Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni | Image: X