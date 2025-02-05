Published 19:09 IST, February 5th 2025
Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: ₹10 Lakh In Hindi, ₹10 Crore Rest Of India, Ajith Starrer Set For A Great Start
Vidaamuyarchi: A few hours are still to go before the film hits the theatres on February 6 and the momentum is in the favour of the Ajith and Trisha starrer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's action drama is all set to hit the big screens on February 6. The movie has been long awaited by the fans and the advance booking is reflecting well for the biz on the opening day. The pre-sales have helped the collection touch the ₹10 crore mark, with a few more hours to go till the release. However, a factor that comes into play is that Vidaamuyarchi will only be released in Tamil so the figures in the Hindi belts will be poor. The advance booking in the major Hindi-speaking regions is also very slow.
Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 advance booking report
Vidaamuyarchi has collected ₹10 crore in its advance booking so far with the numbers expected to rise as the release nears. A few hours are still to go before the film hits the theatres on February 6 and the momentum is in the favour of the Ajith starrer. While the pre-sales biz of the film was below the ₹5 crore, it doubled up on Wednesday. However, Vidaamuyarchi may not become the movie with the most pre-sales in 2025 so far. The top slots are bagged by Ram Charan's Game Changer (₹26.8 crore), followed by Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹12.40 crore).
What boosted Game Changer's pre-sales was its buzz in the Hindi market. The business on day 1 in the language amounted to over ₹7 crore. Ajith's film is lagging here.
What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Tamil film features an ensemble cast of Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian. It is produced by Lyca Productions.
The trailer of the film shows Ajith playing the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha). It also shows Ajith going in search of something or someone and in the process taking on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and a full-fledged entertainer.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:09 IST, February 5th 2025