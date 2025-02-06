Vidaamuyarchi X Review: Ajith Kumar Starrer Takes Over Internet With Netizens Hailing 'Hollywood-level' Action Sequences

Vidaamuyarchi X Review: Ajith Kumar's action thriller has finally hit the theatres after much delay. Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film's screenplay is adapted from the 1997 American movie Breakdown. As the movie hit the theatres, the movie buffs flocked to the halls to watch the first show of the movie. And now they have flooded the social media handles with their reviews and they are singing in unison "blockbuster".

Vidaamuyarchi marks a 'power-pack comeback' of Ajith Kumar, say netizens

Users of X have flooded the platform with their positive reviews. Some have broken down their reviews into three parts - first half, climax and second half - and all are 'mindblowing' per netizens. They also lauded the climax and said "good twist in intermission". A user wrote, "Extraordinary Second Half!! Another example for Content always wins. #MagizhThirumeni focused more on Story than Cliches. #AjithKumar. As an actor wins big. A treat for cinephiles."

Another wrote, "#VidaaMuyarachi A classy Entertainer! Big win for Magizh - AK combo". The third user wrote, “Sure Blockbuster. Massive second half.”

"#Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form 🔥 Magizh Thirumeni's direction is sharp, and Anirudh's music amps up the excitement. A must-watch for fans ⭐️ 4/5 #VidaamuyarchiFDFS," read a post.

Some have even shared a clip of the movie on X, hailing the chemistry of Ajith and Trisha Krishnan. “Ajith Trisha timeless pair Theater goes mad #VidaaMuyarachi #VidaamuyarchiFromFeb6 #VidaaMuyarchiBookings 2025 best moments.”

Another wrote, “Hero losing every single scene in first half… Giving response in action in every scene in the second half… Never seen such treatment … a Very good movie.. excellent second half.. U may get bored in 1st half...but each scene is connected with 2. #Vidaamuyarchi Superhit Heroism.”

“AK 🐉 Magizh 🐉 Ani 🐉This movie will stand the test of time. AK the performer has the biggest feast in this movie! But as we expected, it is not a mass film but definitely an extremely quality movie! #Magizh groomed the audience perfectly for this movie!” wrote a user.

“This isn’t a typical mass masala movie. Very serious, intense and high-quality screenplay. Very engaging and yet stylish entertainer. Camera work and action sequences are Hollywood-level making. #AjithKumar sir acting is top notch,” read a review.

What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?