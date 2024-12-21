Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Scores More Than Double Of Part 1's Biz

The political drama Viduthalai Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier has released in theatres on December 20. After the success of first part, the second instalment is also creating waves with brilliant performances of the cast. As per, box office report, the second part has collected more than the first instalment on day one.

How much did Viduthalai Part 2 earned on Day one compared to Part 1?

According to a report in Sacnilk, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 on day one collected ₹7 crore (Tamil version: ₹6.6 crore, Telugu: ₹0.4 crore). While Viduthalai Part 1 had earned ₹ 3.85 crore (Tamil version: 3.85 crore). For the unversed, the first part of Viduthalai’s India net collection is ₹ 36.98 crore and worldwide is ₹ 53 crore. Gross collection of India is ₹ 43.75 crore.

Viduthalai Part 2 poster | Source: IMDb

Netizens’ reaction of Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 1 gained the cult status from fans for it brilliant plot line. The second part took from where the first part ended. This political drama has earned positive reviews amongst netizens.

One user wrote, “A hard-hitting sequel! #VetriMaaran is the man….He boldly addresses politics, pride, rights, & the internal struggles we all face with ourselves. #VijaySethupathi as Vaathiyar is his words, questions, attitude, & mindset made me question myself”. Another user wrote, “Finally someone spoke about it. These ideological movies are getting worse day by day”, wrote the third user.

