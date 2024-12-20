Viduthalai Part 2 X Review: Another Cult Classic For Vijay Sethupathi After Maharaja? Know Verdict

Viduthalai Part 2 X Review: After Viduthalai Part 1 earned positive reviews, the franchise's Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier has released on the big screens. Early reviews of the film have started to pour on social media and those who caught up on the much-anticipated movie shared their verdict of the film online. Viduthalai Part 2 has received an A certificate and that opened the doors for director Vetrimaaran to experiment more with the scale and reach of the film. So what's the audience saying about it? Find out.

A still from Viduthalai Part 2 | Image: X

Viduthalai Part 2 X reviews out: Hit or flop?

Viduthalai Part 1 acquired cult status among fans for its subject matter and storytelling. Part 2 takes off from where the first installment left off; however, Vijay Sethupathi's character is shown in a different light. Netizens shared that Vetrimaaran's filmmaking has political leanings, and he delivers where it matters the most. Dubbed as a "political satire" by many, the director seems to be in his element with overt political references, mixing class divide with powerplay.

Viduthalai Part 2 poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi | Image: X

"Viduthalai part 2 with the banger screenplay, political satire movie, positive reviews for Vetri - VJS - Soori combo (sic)," wrote a social media user. Another shared, "Movie is starting with banger. First 40 Mins is really interesting. VJS is having more scope compare to Soori. Dialogues are so sharp. Vetrimaaran on his best (sic)." Thaman's score in the movie has also been landed and is being called one of the strongest points of the film. Among its weakest points, is the film's lengthy runtime, which reportedly the director trimmed before its release on December 20.

Epic runtime for Viduthalai Part 2 reduced