Tamil superstar Vijay is currently knee deep in work for his upcoming feature film The Greatest of All Time, which will be released in theatres worldwide on September 5. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment. The director shared a major update about the film on social media on Saturday.

Poster Of GOAT | Image: Venkat Prabhu/X

Vijay completes work on GOAT in the US

Earlier this month, Vijay jetted off to US for some BFX work related to GOAT. Prabhu shared on his X handle that the visual effects work on GOAT is complete. He posted a picture of Vijay at the studio where VFX was being done and wrote in the caption, "Successfully completed the VFX work with @actorvijay na at @lolavfx can’t wait for the output (sic)."

File photo of Vijay | Image: Venkat Prabhu/X

The studio is popular for its de-ageing technology. It seems like that this portion of the post-production work on the film is now over. Vijay will play a double role in the movie, one of his avatars being his younger self.

All we know about GOAT so far

A few posters of the movie have teased younger look in the movie. The Greatest of All Time will also feature actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for the movie and Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer.

Vijay, known for films such as Leo, Mersal, Master and Bigil, is set to make a full-time political entry after the release of The Greatest of All Time. It could be that Vijay will do another film after GOAT but its not confirmed right now.

In February, the actor launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

