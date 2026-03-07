Vijay's Estranged Wife Sankgeetha Demands 'Fair And Reasonable Permanent Alimony' In Fresh Petition

A new petition related to actor Thalapathy Vijay and Sankgeetha Sornalingam’s divorce has surfaced online. During the ongoing legal proceedings, the actor’s estranged wife has reportedly submitted another petition to the court. In her filing, Sankgeetha has requested an interim order that would allow her to stay in their matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the case is resolved.

(A throwback photo of Vijay and Sangeetha | Image: Instagram)

Sankgeetha's petition amid divorce from Vijay

According to a media report, Sankgeetha stated in her petition that she fears she might be denied accommodation. Therefore, the Leo actor’s estranged partner has also asked the court for legal protection.

Reports state that Sankgeetha requested an interim court order that would allow her to continue living in the matrimonial home she shares with Vijay. The plea suggests that she fears she could be denied accommodation during the ongoing divorce proceedings.

As per reports, Sankgeetha – a United Kingdom citizen who says she does not have a residence of her own in India – has requested the right to stay in the matrimonial home or be provided with alternative accommodation. The petition also seeks the “payment of fair and reasonable permanent alimony”.

Advertisement

Vijay and Sankgeetha's divorce proceedings

Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has sought a divorce on the grounds of adultery amid the actor's link-up with Trisha Krishnan. On February 27, she filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. As per the divorce petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," causing Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

Vijay and Sangeetha met for the first time in 1996. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999.