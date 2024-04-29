Vijay's Ghilli Becomes Highest-grossing Re-released Film In India, Beats Titanic 3D

Advertisement

Ghilli, originally released in theatres on April 17, 2004, made a theatrical comeback on April 20. The film had an outstanding second weekend at the box office, collection more than Rs 5 crore. This figure alone would have been ideal for the first weekend. As per Sacnilk, the week-on-week drop on Sunday was less than 40%, which is an incredible hold for a re-release, especially since it came despite competition from a new release, Rathnam.

Ghilli shatters records at the box office after re-release

As per Sacnilk, Ghilli earned over Rs 20 crore after a nine-day run in theatres. With this, the film has outperformed other highest grossing re-releases in India in this century. Ghilli has overtaken Titanic as the film had collected Rs 18 crore when it re-released in 2012.

Meanwhile, it has also outperformed Sholay, which collected Rs 13 crore, and Avatar, which has earned Rs 10 crore, during its re-release. For the unversed, the Dharani directorial film is the official remake of the Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla starrer Okkadu, which released in 2003. Ghilli starred Thalapathy Vijay and Trishna Krishnan in the lead roles.

Advertisement

the #GreatestOfAllTime in Re-Release 🙏#Ghilli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PTBXekoJBS — Vijay Fans Trends 🐐 (@VijayFansTrends)

What more do we know about Ghilli?

Thalapathy Vijay plays Sarvananvelu, also known as Velu, an aspiring Kabaddi player in the film Ghilli. His ambitions drive him to Madurai rather than one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi, portrayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man who wants to marry the girl despite her wishes. Prakash Raj played Muthu Pandi.

Ghilli poster | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, following the success of the film Ghilli, the makers have planned to re-release another one of the actor's classics. According to media reports, the makers are planning to re-release Kushi starring Thalapathy Vijay, which originally released in 2000.