Vijay Sethupathi To Reunite With Atlee After Jawan For Next Movie, Director Spills The Beans

Atlee is currently awaiting the release of his next movie Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The filmmaker is presenting the movie, while it's helmed by Kalees. As the movie is just a few days away from hitting the theatres, the Jawan director has already decided on which project he will be working on next with producer Murad Khetani. Both the producers will be reuniting once again and this time for a Tamil movie. According to media reports, Atlee's next movie is a thriller with none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Is Atlee preparing for a thriller movie with Vijay Sethupathi?

It seems the blockbuster is in the making because according to a report in Pinkvilla, Atlee has roped in Vijay Sethupathi for his next thriller. The movie will go on the floors in the first quarter of 2025 and is likely to hit the screens by the end of next year. The source also spilt the beans about the project, "It’s a terrific subject, and all the stakeholders are charged up to take the film on floors. The yet-untitled thriller will do complete justice and blend the actor and star stature of Vijay Sethupathi.”

(A file photo of Atlee | Image: Instagram)

The makers are yet to officially announce the same, but in an interview with Pinkvilla, Murad did confirm the news and said there are a couple of things in the pipeline but nothing is locked. "The things are in the development stage, though we have locked one film. Atlee sir and I are starting a Tamil film and it goes on floors very soon. We will announce more details shortly," he was quoted as saying. Agreeing with Murad, Atlee added, "It’s a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir. It’s a fantastic film. Murad sir and I are producing it. We have been working on this for the last 2 years. It’s the next banger from Cine1 and A For Apple.”

This will be Atlee's second movie with Vijay Sethupathi after Jawan.

(A still from Jawan | Image: IMdb)

Atlee is looking forward to the release of Baby John