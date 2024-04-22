Advertisement

Ghilli, originally released in theatres on April 17, 2004, made a theatrical comeback yet again on April 20. The Dharani directorial film is the official remake of the Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla starrer Okkadu, which released in 2003. Ghilli starred Thalapathy Vijay and Trishna Krishnan in the lead roles. Now, according to reports, the film has earned ₹4.75 crore domestically on the first day of its re-release, surpassing the first-day collection of recently released films Lal Salaam and Ayalaan.

Ghilli’s Re-release box office collection

As per Pinkvilla, Ghilli's first-day box office receipts in Tamil Nadu were above ₹4 crore, making it the second-highest opening day for a movie in the state this year behind Dhanush starrer Captain Miller. In total, the film earned ₹4.75 Cr across India. Additionally, the re-release has done incredibly well abroad, generating over $350K—a sum that most fresh releases are unable to match.

Keeping in mind the fact that the movie wasn't released in a few large markets, the US and the UK, it could have increased the foreign earnings to $500K. Remarkably, Vijay's movie made more money than Rajnikanth's recent release, Lal Salaam. The Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth directorial film only minted ₹3.55 crore (nett) on its first day of release in India. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan opened at ₹4 crore at the Indian box office.

What is Ghilli all about?

Ghilli features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of Sarvananvelu - more popularly remembered as Velu - an aspiring Kabaddi player. His aspirations lead him to Madurai instead of participating in one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi - essayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes. Incidentally, the role of Muthu Pandi was essayed by Prakash Raj.