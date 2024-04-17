Advertisement

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is one of the highly anticipated films coming out this year. The movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens on September 5. Amid the buzz surrounding its release, it has been reported that the late actor and politician Vijayakanth will be seen in the Venkat Prabhu directorial GOAT alongside Vijay. Vijayakanth and Vijay shared the screen in the 1993 film Sendhoorapandi.

Vijayakanth to feature in The Greatest of All Time with the help of AI?

In a recent interview with Galatta, Premalatha Vijayakanth revealed that her husband, Captain Vijayakanth, will once again return to the big screens. He will be seen in a crucial scene alongside Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest of All Time. Premalatha further revealed that Venkat Prabhu visited her home multiple times to ask for her consent to use the AI version of Vijayakanth in GOAT.

She said, "Venkat Prabhu visited our house 4-5 times and had several rounds of talks with my son. He also requested him to meet me, adding that Vijay wanted to meet me in person. Thinking from Captain's point of view and what he would have said. He always loved Vijay and his father, SA Chandrasekhar. I know how Captain loved them both. If Captain was alive, he would never say no."

What do we know about GOAT?

The Greatest of All Time will reportedly revolve around the theme of time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks in it. Both the looks of the actor were unveiled in the first poster of GOAT released months ago. Initially, it was reported that Atlee would be directing the project. Later, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came onboard the film as the director. This is Venkat’s first film with Vijay. GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.